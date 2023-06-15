Koch & Williams Cases Moved To Circuit Court

Chillicothe residents facing multiple counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child have had their case moved to the Circuit. 39-year-old Nichole Marie Koch and 49-year-old Benjamine Dale Williams face four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child.

Williams also faces a charge of alleged harassment while Koch faces a charge of alleged resisting.

Arraignment is scheduled for July 7th, before Judge Ryan Horseman, in the 3rd Floor Circuit Courtroom at the Livingston County Courthouse

Williams remains in custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $7,500. Koch is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $7,500.