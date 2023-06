The Chula R-III School District has a new School Administrator. The Chula School Board, in their executive session, hired Kelly Kinne to fill the position for the 2023/24 school year.

Kinne has served as a teacher in the Chillicothe R-II School District, she also taught in the Trenton R-IX School District.

Kinne has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education, a Master’s Degree in K-12 Administration, and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction.