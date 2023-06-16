Pitching Dominates, Mudcats Beat Outlaws 7-1

Eight games in a row without an off day for the Mudcats and their first game against the Outlaws was a success. Chillicothe claimed a 7-1 victory in game one of a two game series over Joplin. There is no question that the offense came to play, but the bigger story was the pitching. The Mudcats’ pitching staff took a combined no-hitter into the ninth inning, but came up two outs short, as Joplin singled with one out off of RHP JJ Tylicki.

The game started scoreless for the first two innings, but Chillicothe eventually broke the game open with two runs in the third inning off of two bases loaded walks. The very next inning, they would add two more, now up 4-0 after four innings. RHP Karter Muck put on a clinic for the Mudcats, firing five scoreless and hitless innings, while striking out eight. In the top of the sixth inning, the Mudcats would add three more runs, two off the bat of Third Baseman Tanner Sears, now giving him a league-leading nineteenth RBI.

Now up 7-0 and history looming for Chillicothe, the bullpen would take over. First out of the bullpen would be RHP Jake Young, who would throw a scoreless and hitless inning, while striking out one. Next, LHP Kainoa Holt would try to keep the no-hitter intact and would do an exceptional job, throwing a scoreless and hitless inning of his own. Lastly, the eighth inning would go to the hard-throwing Tylicki. He would strikeout the side, setting up the ninth inning for a possible historic finish. The last no-hitter in Mudcats’ history came in 2003 from Wes Todd and Matt Hancock in a run-ruled shortened 13-0 victory.

Unfortunately, Third Baseman Jason Lazo would hit a hard ground ball up the middle, breaking up the no-hitter with two outs to go. Tylicki would load the bases, RHP Jett Ah Sam would come in to record the final out. Sam gives up one run on a bases loaded walk, but got the groundout to secure the victory 7-1.

NEXT GAME:

Game two against Joplin is on Friday night, RHP Jaydon Cabezudo will take the mound looking for the sweep. First pitch is set for 7:00 PM.