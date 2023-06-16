Chillicothe School Board Meeting

The Chillicothe R-II School Board meets Tuesday in regular session. The meeting is at 6:00 pm at the district office.

Items on the agenda include:

An update on the CES Expansion Project

A review of district finances

A budget update and setting of a special meeting.

A Virtual Health Visit update

A presentation of the Professional Development plan

Setting meal prices for 2023-24

Consider Student Handbook changes

Consider bids for the CHS Parking Lot

GRTS Storage renovation bids

MSBA Policy changes

And a discussion on surplus property.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.