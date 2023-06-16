fbpx
Chillicothe School Board Meeting

The Chillicothe R-II School Board meets Tuesday in regular session.  The meeting is at 6:00 pm at the district office.

Items on the agenda include:

  • An update on the CES Expansion Project
  • A review of district finances
  • A budget update and setting of a special meeting.
  • A Virtual Health Visit update
  • A presentation of the Professional Development plan
  • Setting meal prices for 2023-24
  • Consider Student Handbook changes
  • Consider bids for the CHS Parking Lot
  • GRTS Storage renovation bids
  • MSBA Policy changes
  • And a discussion on surplus property.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

