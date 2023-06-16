Chillicothe School Board Meeting

The Chillicothe R-II School Board meets Tuesday in regular session. The meeting is at 6:00 pm at the district office.
Items on the agenda include:
- An update on the CES Expansion Project
- A review of district finances
- A budget update and setting of a special meeting.
- A Virtual Health Visit update
- A presentation of the Professional Development plan
- Setting meal prices for 2023-24
- Consider Student Handbook changes
- Consider bids for the CHS Parking Lot
- GRTS Storage renovation bids
- MSBA Policy changes
- And a discussion on surplus property.
An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.