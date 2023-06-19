Chillicothe Police Weekend Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to just over 100 calls for service over the weekend. Some of the calls include:

Saturday:

12:08 PM Officers took a report of a leaving the scene accident that occurred near Washington and Calhoun. A suspect has been identified. Investigation to continue.

04:00 PM Officers worked a two vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Walnut. One driver was cited.

07:52 PM Officers responded to the 500 block of Paul Street for a domestic disturbance. As a result, a man was arrested and cited for simple assault. He was processed and released.

Sunday:

04:26 PM Officers took a report of trespassing in the 1700 block of Country Club. A suspect was identified, and cited

05:30 PM Officers took a report of burglary in the 500 block of Paul Street. Suspects were already identified from a previous encounter. Investigation is to continue.

06:20 PM Officers responded to a disturbance in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane. A man was located in the area and arrested for harassment.

11:25 PM Officers responded to the 700 block of Vine for a domestic disturbance. A man involved assaulted his girlfriend as well as a child before fleeing the area. A warrant is sought for his arrest.