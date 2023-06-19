Three Crashes In The Area Counties Leave Three Injured

State Troopers responded to three crashes in the area counties that left three injured.

Saturday at about 6:15 pm in Carroll County, 27-year-old Jacob L Crawley of Bogard was northbound on Route D and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by 34-year-old Jeremy T Olvera of Bogard. Crawly’s vehicle was totaled and he had minor injuries but refused treatment. Olvera’s vehicle had minor damage and he was not injured.

Sunday at about 4:00 am, Troopers in Linn County responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 36, 2 miles east of Meadville. The report states 18-year-old Mason D Mayhew of Brookfield was eastbound and struck a deer. His vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Mayhew and his 17-year-old passenger, a girl from Salisbury, were not wearing safety belts. The girl had minor injuries and was treated at Pershing Memorial Hospital.

Saturday at about 4:30 pm in Carroll County, Troopers responded to US 24 near DeWitt for a crash that occurred when 23-year-old Frank K Hayden of Columbia, was eastbound and ran off the right side of the road and his vehicle overturned. Hayden had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.