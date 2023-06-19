Shirley Marie (Bowman) Breeden, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Shirley was born on March 6, 1929, in Chillicothe, Missouri, the daughter of Merle and Lena (Scovill) Bowman. Following graduation from Wheeling High School in 1947, she started work at Citizens National Bank (formerly Citizens Bank and Trust Company). She worked there until she retired in April of 1991, from the position of Senior Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors. On August 8, 1948, she was united in marriage to William (Bill) M. Breeden at the Methodist Church in Wheeling, Missouri.

Shirley was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of rural Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time at their home at the Lake of the Ozarks, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Breeden of Chillicothe, Missouri; her brother, John Bowman and wife, Sharon, of Fort Worth, Texas; her stepsister, Dottie Coburn Duncan of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Breeden; a sister, Darlene Wilder and husband, Ron; two brothers, Dan Bowman and Dean Bowman and his wife, Carren; stepmother, Gertrude Scovill Coburn Bowman; stepsister, Bette Peer and her husband, John; and two stepbrothers, Kenneth Coburn and his wife, Rachel, and Max Coburn and his wife, Buela.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wheeling Cemetery Association and/or the Wheeling Community Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.