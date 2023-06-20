The Brookfield School Board will consider budgets as part of tonight’s agenda. The meeting begins with dinner at 4:45 pm at the High School. The board meeting begins at 5:30 pm.

Old business includes final adjustments to the 2022/23 budget, amending to actual figures.

The board will consider updates to the district calendar, including early outs.

They will consider the 2023/24 budget

Policy updates will be presented

New Business includes:

The district bank accounts

The 2023/24 estimated tax rate

A closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.