The Brookfield School Board will consider budgets as part of tonight’s agenda. The meeting begins with dinner at 4:45 pm at the High School. The board meeting begins at 5:30 pm.
Old business includes final adjustments to the 2022/23 budget, amending to actual figures.
The board will consider updates to the district calendar, including early outs.
They will consider the 2023/24 budget
Policy updates will be presented
New Business includes:
The district bank accounts
The 2023/24 estimated tax rate
A closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.