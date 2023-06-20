Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Forty-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. The report included numerous calls handled by Animal Control.

12:22 pm, officers responded to a report of a dog in a car in the 500 block of Mitchell Road. Animal Control was called to the scene and was speaking with the owner and manager of the business.

12:58 pm, officers received a phone call to report possible harassment and sexual assault.

10:33 PM Officers responded to the area of Redbud and Park Ln for a leaving-the-scene accident. No injuries were reported and the investigation continues.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.