Seasonal Fireworks Stands May Operate June 20th to July 10th.

Seasonal fireworks stands open today. The State of Missouri allows seasonal fireworks retailers to sell from June 20th to July 10th and again for a short period at the end of the year.

In the city of Chillicothe, there are limitations to the type of fireworks you can use and when they can be used. City Code says fireworks can be used within the city limits from July 1st to the 4th. The public may use ground-based fireworks within the city limits. That includes firecrackers and aerial fireworks that are fully consumed.

Fully consumed means there can be nothing that falls back to the ground. Basically what goes up must not come down. Bottle rockets and other rockets that have a stick are not allowed.

In addition to limiting the use of fireworks to July 1st to the 4th, the hours of use are also limited. July 1st to the 3rd, fireworks may be used from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm and on July 4th, the time is 8:00 am to 11:00 pm. The city ordinance also requires you to clean up any debris left after using the fireworks.