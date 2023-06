A single-vehicle rollover crash near Odborn took the life of a St Joseph man. State Troopers report 71-year-old Ambrose Fusco was pronounced dead at Cameron Regional Medical Center following the crash at about 5:27 pm Monday. According to the report, Fusco was westbound on US 36 near Osborn and ran off the north side of the road. The vehicle struck the ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

Fusco was wearing a safety belt.