Five Arrests By State Troopers

Five arrests over the weekend are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties.

Saturday:

Troopers in Chariton County arrested 25-year-old Cody H Howerton of Brookfield at about 1:43 am for alleged DWI and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held at the Randolph County Jail.

Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 21-year-old Camden C Hartley at about 8:05 pm for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

Troopers in Daviess County arrested 46-year-old Laura A Jensen of Fort Dodge, IA at about 8:16 pm for alleged DWI – Drugs – with a person under 17 in the vehicle, no valid license, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Troopers in Macon County arrested 46-year-old Brad M Burns of Marceline at about 9:25 pm for alleged DWI – habitual offender. He was processed and released.

Sunday:

Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 31-year-old Jose M Ortiz-Perez of Olathe, KS for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.