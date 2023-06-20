Sliced Bread Day Activities

Sliced Bread Days – a celebration of the origin of Sliced Bread in Chillicothe, Missouri – is July 8th. Amy Supple with the Chillicothe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says a full day of activities are planned.

Many of the activities will take place in the downtown district, from the Courthouse Square to the Sliced Bread Innovation Center.

Supple says you can start the day off with a French Toast Breakfast at the LICOVA building, from 7:00 to 10:30 am.

An Innovation Fair will be held to showcase your ideas for the next greatest thing since sliced bread. Entry information is available on the Sliced Bread Innovation Center website.

That is also where you will find details for registration for the Baby Baker Contest, Sliced Bread Royalty programs, and the bread contest.