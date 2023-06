The 2023/24 Chillicothe R-II Budget will be heavy on the expenditure side, but Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says that was expected.

Wiebers says the difference between revenue and expenditures is quite large.

The funds for construction were put to work while the district held them.

The district will hold the final budget meeting and approve the 2023/24 budget in a special meeting June 29th at 7:30 am at the district office