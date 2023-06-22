Overtime Grant Application

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is applying for a Deputy Salary Supplement Funds grant for an additional $100 per deputy for overtime enforcement. The application was presented to the Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas, who signed for the county. The application is now awaiting final approval from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

If approved, the grant is for a period from July 01, 2023 through June 30, 2024 and Livingston County will pay for the fringe benefits on these additional funds.