Sheriff’s Report For Early June

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early June includes several incidents and arrests.

June 03 a deputy located an a vehicle blocking a gate to a rural business. The plates did not match the vehicle and investigation shows the plates had allegedly been stolen. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Serena Jo McCracken of, Chillicothe, for alleged receiving stolen property.

Arrests:

June 08 deputies arrested 33-year-old Natasha Renea Haggard of Columbia, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Endanger Correctional Employee/Visitor/Another Offender by Attempt/Knowingly Cause Person to Come in Contact with Bodily Fluids. She was processed and released on bond.

June 12th, 26-year-old Alexis Cheyenne Knouse of Wheeling, for alleged Property Damage. She was transferred to the custody of the Chillicothe Police, who investigated the case.

June 14 at 1:30 p.m. a traffic stop on US 36 resulted in detention of two juveniles, evidence suggests one juvenile was driving during the speeding violation and at some point the two juveniles switched places in the vehicle. A citation was issued to the alleged driver(s) for speeding and no valid driver’s license. Alcoholic beverage, marijuana, and THC Vape Pen were seized as evidence and juveniles were released to their parents.

June 16 LCSO arrested Trinady A. Boley, 21, Brookfield on a Caldwell County arrest warrant for alleged No Seat Belt. Ms. Boley posted the $10 bond and was released with a new court date.

June 16 deputies arrested 31-year-old Ryan Edward Reeter of Chillicothe when he surrendered on a warrant for alleged Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk-1st Degree-1st offense-No Sexual Contact. Reeter was processed and released on $5,000 bond.