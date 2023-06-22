Taken To Prison

Seven detainees were transported by Livingston County Deputies, to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order.

June 14th, deputies transported:

32-year-old Rachel Waldrep of Kansas City was sentenced to three years for possession of a controlled substance.

21-year-old Madeline Ellis of Braymer was sentenced to 4 years for possession of a controlled substance

35-year-old Raychell Vandenberg of Chillicothe was sentenced to 7 years for possession of a controlled substance.

June 15th, deputies transported:

Jason Reeter

28-year-old Drayton Williams of Independence was sentenced to 7 years for tampering with a vehicle

51-year-old Jeffery Morris of Cameron was sentenced to 5 years for possession of a controlled substance

26 sec Tyler Tadlock of Bethany, IL was sentenced to 7 years for possession of a controlled substance, with 120 days of shock time.