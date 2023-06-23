Accidents And Arrests On Police Report

One hundred three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

07:13 AM Officers followed up on a leaving the scene of a crash investigation in the 10 block of Polk Street which resulted in the arrest of one adult female for leaving the scene of the crash. Female was cited and released pending court date.

10:05 AM Officers took a report in the 500 block of Ann Street reference a young juvenile walking around outside unsupervised. The juvenile’s parent was later located at home. Investigation is to continue in this matter.

03:00 PM Chillicothe Detectives began an investigation of child endangerment in the 1500 block of Maple. Investigation is to continue.

04:53 PM Officers worked a two vehicle crash in the area of Calhoun and Jefferson. The driver of the striking vehicle was issued citations for failure to yield and for not having insurance.

08:39 PM Officers took a report of theft in the 200 block of BUS. 36. Investigation to continue.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.