Trenton Woman Injured In Crash & Arrested

A Trenton woman had moderate injuries following a crash Thursday at about 11:25 pm in Daviess County. Forty-five year old Michelle D Kenyon was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment following the crash on Missouri Highway 6, southwest of Jamesport. According to the report, Kenyon was eastbound and crossed the center line and ran off the north side of the road, and struck a fence. She was wearing a safety belt.

Troopers arrested Kenyon for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She was released for treatment.

Troopers in Daviess County arrested 38-year-old Katherine R Nemeth of Platte City on a Platte County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.