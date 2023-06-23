fbpx
Board Appointments And Demolition On Council Agenda

The Chillicothe City Council meets Monday evening with several appearances on the agenda.  The meeting will start at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

The mayor will make recommendations to fill openings on the Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Adjustments.

  • The City Administrator will lead a discussion on salaries for 911 Dispatchers.
  • An ordinance will be presented for the removal of the Muddy Creek Railroad Bridge.
  • An ordinance will be presented to accept the bid for demolition of a home at 608 Cherry Street – including asbestos removal.
  • An ordinance will be presented to accept the bid for demolition of a home at 423 Second Street – including asbestos removal.
  • There will be a discussion on accepting a bid for a property.

An executive session will be held following the regular meeting.

