Board Appointments And Demolition On Council Agenda

The Chillicothe City Council meets Monday evening with several appearances on the agenda. The meeting will start at 5:30 pm at City Hall.
The mayor will make recommendations to fill openings on the Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Adjustments.
- The City Administrator will lead a discussion on salaries for 911 Dispatchers.
- An ordinance will be presented for the removal of the Muddy Creek Railroad Bridge.
- An ordinance will be presented to accept the bid for demolition of a home at 608 Cherry Street – including asbestos removal.
- An ordinance will be presented to accept the bid for demolition of a home at 423 Second Street – including asbestos removal.
- There will be a discussion on accepting a bid for a property.
An executive session will be held following the regular meeting.