Board Appointments And Demolition On Council Agenda

The Chillicothe City Council meets Monday evening with several appearances on the agenda. The meeting will start at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

The mayor will make recommendations to fill openings on the Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Adjustments.

The City Administrator will lead a discussion on salaries for 911 Dispatchers.

An ordinance will be presented for the removal of the Muddy Creek Railroad Bridge.

An ordinance will be presented to accept the bid for demolition of a home at 608 Cherry Street – including asbestos removal.

An ordinance will be presented to accept the bid for demolition of a home at 423 Second Street – including asbestos removal.

There will be a discussion on accepting a bid for a property.

An executive session will be held following the regular meeting.