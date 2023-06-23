Fireworks Safety And Drought Conditions

Fireworks safety is always important to keep those using fireworks and those around them uninjured. The State Fire Marshal’s office says during the current drought conditions there are added risks to using fireworks.

Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips:

Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; only purchase fireworks from licensed retailers.

Only use fireworks in a large open space that is clear of flammable materials. Do not light fireworks in areas where a spark could ignite dry grass, leaves of other flammable materials.

Always have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned

Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

Never store fireworks from season to season.

In Chillicothe, fireworks may only be used from July 1st to the 4th.