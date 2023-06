Chillicothe R-II School Board – Personnel

Personnel issues were approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in Executive Session. This includes:

CERTIFIED Staff:

Hire:

Kim Bloss-MS Sped Teacher

Brooke Horton-MS Sped Teacher

Ruthie Vinson-Elementary Music Teacher

Jana Shira-GRTS Business Teacher

Melanie Daugherty-2nd Grade Teacher

Donna Good-5th Grade Teacher

Sally Peterson-Field Sped Teacher

Resignations:

Kelsey Butler, Crystal Lehmann, and Kelly Griffith

SUPPORT STAFF:

Hire:

Alan Samm-MS Custodian

Christian McLean-Summer Custodial

Sara Eller-CEC Secretary

Lori Holder-CELC Secretary

Paraprofessionals hired include: Ashley Gauthier, Amy Peery, Trina Mallory, Ashley Sensenich, Misty Weaver, Slavica Calvert, Chalena Harbert, and Harley Shields.

Resignations/Retirements:

Michael Christopher and Matilyn Nickell

EXTRA DUTY:

Hire:

Several program sponsors

Madison Busse-7th Grade Head Girls Basketball

Madison Eller-MS Ass’t Track Coach

Tanner Lent-Ass’t Baseball Coach & Ass’t Football Coach

Troy Figg-Head Baseball Coach

Resignations:

Kelsey Butler-7th Grade Girls BB Coach

Konnor Sewell-7th Grade Basketball Coach

Madison Busse-MS Ass’t Track

Cody Trussell-Ass’t Baseball Coach