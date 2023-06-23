Trenton City Council Meeting

Ten ordinances, board appointments and street projects are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The Council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

Ordinances scheduled include:

An electric agreement for the water plant

An ordinance for lime sludge removal

A roof for the Wastewater Treatment Plant

Amending the city code for land use

Several ordinances for marijuana and medical marijuana

Revising the “TABLE OF PERMISSIBLE USES” of the Trenton City Code

New Business includes:

Adding Juneteenth to the holiday list

Consider the 2023 concrete pavement replacement project bids

Approval of a protective footwear policy.

A Closed Executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.