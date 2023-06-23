Trenton City Council Meeting

Ten ordinances, board appointments and street projects are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The Council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.
Ordinances scheduled include:
An electric agreement for the water plant
An ordinance for lime sludge removal
A roof for the Wastewater Treatment Plant
Amending the city code for land use
Several ordinances for marijuana and medical marijuana
Revising the “TABLE OF PERMISSIBLE USES” of the Trenton City Code
New Business includes:
Adding Juneteenth to the holiday list
Consider the 2023 concrete pavement replacement project bids
Approval of a protective footwear policy.
A Closed Executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.