Details From Soper Arrest

A Chillicothe woman arrested for alleged abuse or neglect of a child is scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.

Fifty-two-year-old Stacey Soper was arrested June 16th on a Livingston County warrant. According to the probable cause statement, Soper admitted a 16-year-old child in her care was kicked out of the home on May 9th. That left the child without care. The child stayed with a friend until kicked out and then bought a bus ticket to their only other support system in Colorado.

Soper was released on her own recognizance. Her next appearance is June 28th at 9:00 am in Livingston County Associate Court for an initial appearance.

Soper was elected to the 3rd ward Chillicothe City Council seat in the April election.