Mudcats’ Offense Dominates, 17-1 Win Vs Sedalia

After a mid-week off day, the Mudcats would look to start the weekend off with a win against the Sedalia Bombers. Not only would they get the win, they’d get it done in quick fashion, a 16-1 victory in seven innings due to the run rule. Chillicothe has now won back-to-back games, looking to continue their hot pace.

RHP Justice Ramirez would get the start for the Mudcats and he would pitch a solid five innings for the team, earning the win in the process. He would also strikeout five, while only allowing one run to score. RHP Jaydon Cabezudo would come in to relieve Ramirez in the sixth, throwing a quick scoreless inning, while striking out one. The seventh inning would go to a brand new Mudcat, LHP Dylan McIntyre. McIntyre would strand three runners on base, while striking out the final to help his team earn the win. From the starter to the bullpen, Chillicothe pitching really excelled on Friday night.

As for the offense, it’s hard to find an MVP for the night when everyone hit the ball well. Even the outs Sedalia made were hard hit balls by the Mudcats. There were only two innings where the offense went scoreless, as they made just about every inning count. Two runs scored in the second and third, followed by a five-run fourth inning. They would cap off the offensive explosion with a seven run sixth inning. Big hit contributions came courtesy of guys like Noah Hata, Luca Boscarino and Nathan MacLaren. Hata would go 2-2 with two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases. He would also set the Mudcats’ all-time record with seven consecutive hits. Boscarino would have a perfect night at the plate, going 5-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. MacLaren would have a multi-hit night at the plate, going 2-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

All in all, this was a huge boost for the Chillicothe Mudcats. Even with a 9-13 record, they are looking like a very competitive team, ready to compete in this part of the season. If teams aren’t careful, the Mudcats may sneak their way through the division ranks.

NEXT GAME:

Chillicothe will host two games on Saturday night to the Clarinda A’s, first pitch is set for 5:05 PM. RHP Karter Muck is in line for the Game One start, while RHP Caleb Bergman is in line for Game Two.