Eileen “Page” (Edwards) Webb, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

Page was born the daughter of Walter Floyd and Mary Margaret (Page) Edwards on September 18, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1964 graduate of Meadville High School, Meadville, Missouri. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Northeast Missouri State University in 1968. Page worked as an Executive Assistant at Kansas City Power and Light until her retirement in 2006.

She enjoyed bird watching, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Page is survived by two sons, Doug Webb and wife Manisha of St. Louis, Missouri and Will Webb and wife Jean of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Rohan Webb, Dilan Webb and Trevour Webb and wife Chelsey; three great grandchildren, Kamdyn Webb, Amina Webb and Nicole Webb; two sisters, Pamela Smith and husband Mike of Milan, Missouri, Patricia Graff and husband Frank of Brookfield, Missouri; one brother, Donnie Edwards and wife Donna of Purdin, Missouri; and many family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled family visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and/or Kansas City Hospice House and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.