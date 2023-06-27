July 4th Travel Holiday Could Mean Busy Roads

The July 4th Holiday is one of the big travel holidays in Missouri. Sargent Shane Hux says State Troopers will be out in force throughout the travel period and they want to find you paying attention to the road.

Hux recommends allowing your co-pilot to handle the distractions.

He says you can expect to see traffic begin to pick-up Friday.

Make sure you plan ahead, check the route for construction and adjust as needed. Go to the traveler.modot.org. If you see a problem on the road or need assistance, dial *55 on your cell phone.