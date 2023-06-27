Dispatcher Shortage – Pay Increased

The Chillicothe/Livingston County E911 Dispatch Center will be down to 4 dispatchers, which City Administrator Roze Frampton called CRITICALLY LOW. The dispatch center needs 8 dispatchers and is authorized for up to 10. To boost recruitment, the 911 committee recommended a boost in the starting pay for the position.

The council approved an increase to $17.00 per hour with an additional 50 cents per hour upon completion of MULES training (about 6 months). The council also approved increasing the current employees the $1.25 per hour.

There were discussions of having Linn County handle the overnight dispatch service, but they are also short on staff for the dispatch center.