Dispatcher Shortage – Pay Increased

The Chillicothe/Livingston County E911 Dispatch Center will be down to 4 dispatchers, which City Administrator Roze Frampton called CRITICALLY LOW.  The dispatch center needs 8 dispatchers and is authorized for up to 10.  To boost recruitment, the 911 committee recommended a boost in the starting pay for the position.

The council approved an increase to $17.00 per hour with an additional 50 cents per hour upon completion of MULES training (about 6 months).  The council also approved increasing the current employees the $1.25 per hour.

There were discussions of having Linn County handle the overnight dispatch service, but they are also short on staff for the dispatch center.

