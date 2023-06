There will be NO FIREWORKS in the city of Chillicothe for the July 4th Holiday. Due to the very dry condition, the City Council voted to postpone the fireworks display scheduled for July 3rd. The event would be rescheduled for a later date (to be announced). In addition, the council approved NO Personal Fireworks to be used in the city.

When the City’s display is rescheduled, they will allow the public to shoot fireworks at that time.