The demolition of two properties owned by the City of Chillicothe was approved by the City Council. Both will be done by Perkins Dozing. Both properties have asbestos that must be properly cleaned prior to the demolition.

The property at 423 Second Street has asbestos tiles in the home. The cost of demolition is $8,975, including asbestos abatement.

The property at 608 Cherry has asbestos siding. The demolition will cost $12,367, including abatement.