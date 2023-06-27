Police Report Includes Four Arrests

One hundred three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

12:01 AM Officers were called to the 500 block of Paul Street for reports of a truck driving through yards and revving its engine. Officers located the vehicle and driver which resulted in the arrest of the driver for DWI. They were processed and released.

3:45 PM a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Washington resulted in K9 Enoch being deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. The investigation ended with the arrest of one man and a woman for possession of a controlled substance. Both were held and are awaiting formal charges.

7:36 PM Officers were advised of an individual driving a four wheeler at excessive speeds on the city Street. Officers had already located and stopped the driver as the complaint was being made. Driver was advised the vehicle would be towed the next time it was seen on the city streets.

08:28 PM Officers recognized a suspect with an active warrant in the 100 block of Crescent Drive. The person attempted to hide from officers by fleeing into the house but gave themselves up when officers knocked on the door. They posted bond for the warrant and were later released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.