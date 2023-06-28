MDC Opens Managed Deer Hunt Applications July 1st

More than 100 managed Deer Hunts are offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation from mid-September through mid-January. This includes hunts for youth only and those with disabilities. The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin accepting applications for the managed deer hunts starting July 1st and continuing through July 31st. The results of the drawings for the managed hunts will be available from August 15th to January 15th.

Apply on-line here: Managed Hunt Application

If you have questions, call your local MDC office.