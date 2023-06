The Chillicothe R-II budgets are on the agenda for the Chillicothe R-II School Board when they meet in a special session Thursday morning. The meeting is at 7:30 am at the District Office.

The agenda includes:

Amending the 2022/23 Budget to actual figures.

Approving the 2023/24 Budget

The Board will also consider the Proserv contract extension.

An executive session is planned to follow the open meeting.