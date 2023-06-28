Grass Fire On 190

Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a grass fire near Highway 190 and Route A at about 7:25 pm Tuesday. The fire crew arrived in nine minutes.

The fire crew arrived to find a grass fire that resulted from an electric line that was down. About a half acre had burned grass and brush on the southside of the right of way. Leaf blowers and about 100 gallons of water were used to put out the fire. Farmers Electric was called to handle the electric line and the fire crew stayed on site until they arrived. They were on the scene for about 20 minutes.