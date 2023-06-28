Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 105 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

1:24 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Jackson and Vine, resulting in the arrest of a woman for outstanding warrants. She was able to post bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Animal Control handled several issues throughout the day.

Officers also handled domestic disturbances, conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.