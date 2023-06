A driver and passenger were arrested following a traffic stop by Troopers in Harrison County. According to the report, at about 11:40 pm, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Haley D Burkeybile of Trenton and 35-year-old Danny D Owen of Princeton for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and No Seatbelt. Burkeybile was also arrested for alleged expired tags.

They were taken to the Harrison County Jail on a 24-hour hold.