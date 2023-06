The Absentee ballots for the August Primary are now available at the Livingston County Clerk’s office. Absentee voting can be done at the office from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday

The last day to request an absentee ballot be sent to you is July 26th.

The final day to register to cast a ballot for the Primary is July 12th.

If you have questions, contact the Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000 ext 3