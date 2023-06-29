Strong Morning Storms Across North Missouri

The storm that moved through the KCHI listening area this morning resulted in several reports to the National Weather Service of damage. This includes:

Power lines and trees down in Bethany

Large tree limbs and trees damaged in Stanberry, Trees down on the highway in Mercer County,

Tree damage in Spickard,

Wind damage was reported across the region, also multiple reports of power outages. This includes Chillicothe, with a widespread outage for about 20 minutes. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says there were 2300 customers affected and the outage was primarily on the east side of Chillicothe. The cause was a tree limb down on the transmission line along the country club.

Grundy Electric in Grundy and Mercer counties reported near 2000 out about 11 am, another 144 in Sullivan County, and 10 in Daviess County.

Farmers Electric reported 266 out in Daviess County

There were minimal outages in Livingston and Linn Counties.