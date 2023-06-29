Burn Ban / Fireworks Ban Lifted

The Burn Ban for the City of Chillicothe has been lifted.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says with the rainfall Thursday morning, the Burn Ban in the City of Chillicothe is lifted. They have also lifted the Burn Advisory for the remainder of Livingston County.

With the Burn Ban lifted, Chillicothe Municipal Utilities is reopening the Burn Site.

The City of Chillicothe has also rescinded the ban on personal fireworks. The fireworks can now be used July 1st – 3rd from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm and on July 4th from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Ground-based fireworks are allowed and ariel fireworks that are fully consumed may also be used. No bottle rockets or other items that have debris that falls to the ground.

The City’s Fireworks display that had been scheduled for July 3rd is still postponed to a later date.