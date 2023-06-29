School Board Approves Budgets

The budgets for the Chillicothe R-II School District were the topic of a special meeting Thursday morning.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says they closed out the 2022/23 budget with revenues of $30,356,710 and expenditures of $27,102,6612. The figures could changes slightlly as transactions are completed through the banks.

The district ended the year with a larger surplus than originally anticipated. This was in part from the construction delays and financing options.

For the coming year, Dr Wiebers says the district will be deficit spending due to the construction of the elementary expansion. He says the money is all on hand, and they will be paying the contracts for the projects.

Revenues are expected at $24,929,398

Expenditures of $41,173,420