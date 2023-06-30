Booked Into Jail

Three bookings for Livingston County are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday at about 9:00 am, Deputies booked 44-year-old Billy Wayne Davis into the Caldwell County Detention Center for Lewis County. Davis was arrested on a warrant for alleged Failure to appear for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. He is held without bond.

At about 9:45 am, Grundy County officers arrested and booked 32-year-old Robert Allen Frisk on a Livingston County warrant for alleged three counts of Non-Support, He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only.

At about 3:30 pm, Chillicothe Police booked 22-year-old William Paul Stimelsky, Jr of Chillicothe was booked on a Livingston County warrant for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.