Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred fifty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. The calls include:

6:54am, Domestic disturbance by residents in the 500 block of Paul Street….One subject had left the scene before Officers arrival…..Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the subject….The subject was located later and arrested on a Livingston County warrant, processed and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center….

9:57am, Officers were notified by subject that had located a small child that was outside in the Maple and Villa Streets area without any supervision….The child was attended by the reporting subject, in their vehicle and contacted by Officers….It was determined that the child was in the care of an older sister and the sister had fallen asleep, the child was able to open the door and go outside…. The child was returned to the residence….

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and followed up with numerous investigations.