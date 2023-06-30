Highway Patrol Crash & Arrest Reports

A single-vehicle crash left a passenger with minor injuries in Jackson County Thursday evening. State Troopers report that at about 6:15 pm, 19-year-old Matthew P Strong of Polo was eastbound on I-70 and the car had problems. He ran off the road and struck a guardrail. The crash resulted in minor injuries for his passenger, 29-year-old Lauren C Oster of Richmond. She was taken to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.

A Polo man was arrested by State Troopers in Jackson County at about 6:42 pm. Nineteen-year-old Michael P Strong was arrested for alleged leaving the scene of a crash, no insurance, and no driver’s license. He was processed at the Grain Valley Police Department and released.