Drought Continues Despite Recent Rain

The rain on Thursday and in the remainder of the forecast will help, but drought conditions persist for most of Missouri, including Severe Drought for Livingston, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, and Sullivan County. Most of Caldwell and Daviess are under Moderate Drought and there is a very small portion of Sullivan County under Extreme Drought.

In Livingston County, we on average received 5.21 inches of rain, but through Thursday, we have had only 2.07 inches, more than 3 inches below normal

May was only slightly better with a normal rainfall total of 5.36 inches, and we received 3.58 inches, down about 1.78 inches.

April was not a good month, normal rainfall is 3.75 inches and we had 1.4 inches, down 2.25 inches.

Just in the most recent three months, we are down about 6 inches from average rainfall.