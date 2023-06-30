Phone Tree Implemented On Non-Emergency Police Line

Due to the high call volume on the Chillicothe/Livingston County law enforcement center non-emergency number, they have implemented a Phone Tree system to route the non-emergency calls more efficiently.

The new phone tree is attached to the department’s non-emergency number, 660-646-2121, and will give individuals options to speak with several areas of the Law Enforcement Center for non-emergency situations.

This includes: questions for an officer, street lights that are out, loose animals, and a host of other scenarios that don’t require a police officer’s immediate attention.

This has been implemented as the dispatch center is experiencing staff shortages. The hope is to free up the dispatchers as much as possible so that they can devote their time to 911 calls and public safety as much as possible.

The public is still encouraged to make calls to 911 for emergency situations and to use the non-emergency number or make in-person reports for other non-emergency situations.

The Call Tree is as follows;

1-Animal Control

2- Detectives

3- Records Clerk

4- Chief

5- Office Mngr

6-Sheriff’s Office Administration

9- Repeat Menu

0-Dispatch, Sheriff’s Office/deputy or need to speak with a police officer.