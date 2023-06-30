July 4th Travel Period

The July 4th Holiday travel period has begun. Sargent Shane Hux says it is expected to be one of the heavy travel times for the state and Troopers will be out in force throughout the travel period. He says they want to find you paying attention to the road.

Hux recommends allowing your co-pilot to handle the distractions.

The Holiday travel period will run through Tuesday, with additional troopers on the road each day.

Make sure you plan ahead, check the route for construction, and adjust as needed. Go to the traveler.modot.org. If you see a problem on the road or need assistance, dial *55 on your cell phone.