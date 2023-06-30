Economic Development – Chillicothe

Economic Development doesn’t have to mean a new business coming to Chillicothe, it can be growth and expansion of an existing business. Chillicothe’s Economic Developer Terry Rumery says we are hopeful for one of those announcements soon.

An announcement of a Study for turning US 36 into Interstate 72 is catching the attention of industry representatives looking at north Missouri.

Chillicothe has the space, access to transportation, and education and training resources. We just need that to match up with the list of requirements for a potential industry to come to or expand in Chillicothe.