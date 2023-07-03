Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend

The weekend police report for Chillicothe Police Department includes numerous calls for service.

Sunday:

01:35 PM Officers took a report of a theft of a cell phone in the 1100 block of Cooper. The investigation continues.

02:08 PM a traffic stop in the 600 block of Washington resulted in the arrest of a man for driving while suspended. He was cited and released pending court appearance.

03:02 PM Officers responded to the 300 block of Polk Street for a report of balloons that had caught the power lines. This caused power outages for surrounding parts of the city.

10:58 PM Officers responded to Danner Park for a report of property damage. A large firework had been detonated in a trash can in one of the bathrooms. Investigation to continue.

Saturday:

12:39 pm, Two vehicle accident in the lot in the 100 block of W. Business 36.

2:59 pm, Officers checking a report of kids playing in the street in the area of Oaklawn Drive. Officers checked and removed an unauthorized sign that had been placed in the roadway that indicated that kids were playing in the area.

3:50 pm, Officer responded to the 1200 block of Third Street to a subject threatening self-harm. The person was taken into custody for treatment.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.