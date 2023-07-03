Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

At about 12:05 am Saturday in Linn County, Troopers arrested 39-year-old Richard L Wood of Carrollton for alleged DWI – persistent offender, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no insurance. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.

At about 7:02 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 52-year-old Robert D Boyd of Beatrice, NE for alleged DWI – aggravated offender and failure to place a vehicle not in motion as far to the right as possible. He was processed and released.