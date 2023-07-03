Chillicothe’s Fireworks Scheduled For July 3rd – POSTPONED

There will be NO FIREWORKS in the city of Chillicothe for the July 4th Holiday. Early last week, due to the very dry condition, the City Council voted to postpone the fireworks display scheduled for this evening, July 3rd. The event would be rescheduled for a later date (to be announced).

The council also approved NO Personal Fireworks to be used in the city.

Following some rain later in the week, the use of personal fireworks was allowed.

The City’s fireworks display that was scheduled for this evening is STILL POSTPONED to a later date.